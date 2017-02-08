× February 8, 2017: Love Your Heart

Today was a very special “Love Your Heart” edition of New Day Cleveland! We were joined today by our own Dr. Marc Gillinov and his world renowned team of Cardiac Care Experts from the Cleveland Clinic.

We took you inside the giant inflatable heart from Medical Inflatables, talked about the life-saving numbers you need to know, discussed how emotions can affect your heart, and even shared easy, heart-healthy recipes! Take a look at our video clips to show your heart a little love.

Click here for Heart Healthy Recipes!

www.clevelandclinic.org

www.medicalinflatables.com