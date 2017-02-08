Dr. Marc gives us a tour of the ‘Mega Heart’!

Posted 1:54 pm, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:55PM, February 8, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in America.

So to raise awareness, and to learn more about how the organ functions, Cleveland Clinic Dr. Mark Gillinov stopped at Fox 8 Wednesday to walk us through a giant, inflatable heart.

For more, watch the video above.

For a series of heart-healthy recipes, see below:

Black Bean Oatmeal Burgers 
Breakfast recipe
Lunch recipe
Dinner recipe
Vegan Zucchini Raisin Muffins
Chocolate Cherry Heart Smart Cookies
Green Grape Smoothie