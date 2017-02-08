Downtown’s nuCLEus tenants to include Cleveland Live! and Shake Shack

CLEVELAND– The newest downtown Cleveland development project, nuCLEus, announced a few of its tenants on Wednesday.

The mixed-use, high-rise will be located at the corner of East 4th Street and Huron Road, across from Quicken Loans Arena. (More details on the development here)

Tenants include Ohio’s first location of the burger franchise Shake Shack, the new concept Starbucks Reserve Bar Cafe, and restaurant and craft beer bar HopCat.

“This is just the beginning and already it’s been thrilling to see the level of national commitment we’re receiving from tenants that are eager to enter the Cleveland market at nuCLEus,” said Robert Stark, president and chief executive officer, Stark Enterprises, in a news release on Wednesday. “This is the dawn of a new era for Cleveland and it’s this level of development in our central business district that will ignite even further growth and revitalization.”

The anchor for nuCLEus is Cleveland Live!, which will be similar to other entertainment districts from the Cordish Companies like Ballpark Village in St. Louis, Charleston Place in in South Carolina, and the Power and Light District in Kansas City.

“Cleveland Live! will also feature a variety of local, regional and national dining and entertainment concepts and become a central gathering place for all different types of events throughout the year including watch parties, cultural activities, art shows, regional and national concerts, charitable functions and community events,” according to the news release.

nuCLEus will also feature a hotel and office space, as well as a seven-story parking garage.

More stories on nuCLEus here

Story updated at 1:06 p.m. with renderings.