Akron house explosion heard from a mile and a half away

AKRON, Ohio -- Fire crews are trying to determine what caused a house to explode in Akron.

It happened on Courtland and South Hawkins avenues at just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. It took firefighters several hours to put out the flames.

Utility crews were called in to turn off the gas and electricity, and some neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

One man was inside the home at the time of the explosion. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the explosion was due to gas or something else.

Either way, it was an incredibly scary scene for those living in the area.

"When I came out and looked, the house had completely blown up," said Flora Butler.

Neighbors said the explosion was extremely loud. Firefighters say they knew of someone who heard the explosion from a mile and a half away.

