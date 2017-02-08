Live video: Cleveland mayor holds news conference on trauma system, area hospitals

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will be joined by hospital officials for an news conference about the Northern Ohio Trauma System on Wednesday.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. at the mayor’s office. (Check back to watch live)

Cleveland Clinic Chief of Medical Operations and Chairman Dr. Robert Wyllie; MetroHealth System Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Bernard Boulanger; and University Hospitals Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Annable will also be in attendance.

The Northern Ohio Trauma System was established in 2010 to better treat patients with traumatic injuries in our area and includes hospitals in Cuyahoga, Astabula, Medina and Summit counties.