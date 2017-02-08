× Haslams thank fans as Cleveland Browns lower season ticket prices for 2017

CLEVELAND– After finishing with the worst record in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns will have the lowest ticket prices in the league.

The organization sent renewal letters to its season-ticket holders on Wednesday, saying costs for all seats will decrease or remain the same. The Browns said they expect to rank either 31st or 32nd in the NFL for per game season ticket prices.

“We are incredibly grateful for the passion and support we receive from our fans and felt it was appropriate to adjust our ticket pricing at this time. We have decreased a significant percentage of ticket prices because it was the right thing to do for our fans,” said Browns Vice President of Communications Peter John-Baptiste.

More than 90 percent of per game season ticket prices for the upper bowl will be lowered, making season tickets for that area between $25 to $65 per game. More than 50 percent of per game season tickets for the Lake Club and BMW City Club will also decrease. Lower bowl and mezzanine seats will remain the same.

According to the Browns, this is the eighth time in nine years that prices have not increased.

The letter also included a message from owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. (Full letter available here)

“As always, thank you for your tremendous support. No one was happy with the results from last season, but we are continuing to work diligently to make marked improvements in 2017. We are eager to share this upcoming season with you and all of our fans, particularly during our home games at FirstEnergy Stadium,” the Haslams wrote.

The Browns will host the Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Packers, Jets and Titans this season.

