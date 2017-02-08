Brink’s truck driver robbed at gunpoint in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A Brink’s truck driver was robbed at gunpoint on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened at about 10 a.m. Wednesday on Harvard Avenue near Lee Road, the Cleveland Division of Police said. That’s right by the Lee Harvard Shopping Center and John F. Kennedy High School.

According to police, the Brink’s driver was making a delivery to the PNC Bank branch.

Cleveland police did not release any information about the suspect or suspects.

