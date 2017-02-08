Black History Month: Robert Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honoring legends in their field.

This month, we're celebrating the contributions of African Americans in Northeast Ohio with some help from our good friend and very special guest, Kym Sellers.

Today, we are honoring Robert Madison. He is credited with being the first African American to earn a degree in architecture from an Ohio university.

In 1954, he also founded the first black-owned architecture firm in the state.

That firm went on to help design and develop some of Cleveland's most notable buildings such as Great Lakes Science Center, The Quicken Loans Arena and even the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

