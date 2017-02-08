BCI, police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The East Cleveland Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.

It happened just before midnight Tuesday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Ivanhoe Road.

East Cleveland Police confirmed that one person was found dead at the scene. Four other people were shot. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

There were dozens of shell casings marked at the scene.

