Amazon pickup location coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Amazon location is coming to Cleveland.

The company says it will be on Euclid Ave. near Cleveland State University. The store will be an Amazon pick-up location, as well as a place where people can return Amazon orders.

Amazon said it will start hiring soon; no opening date has yet been announced.

Here is the company’s statement to FOX 8 News:

“We’re excited to bring an Amazon pickup location to 2020 Euclid Avenue near Cleveland State University, offering the community a convenient way to pick up and return Amazon orders, including virtually everything one needs – from everyday essentials to technology. We will begin hiring soon.”

