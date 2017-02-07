Video: Woman rescued from car after it gets stuck on flooded road in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A good Samaritan helped a woman out of her car which was stuck in a flooded area on Jennings and Harvard in Cleveland.

There have been reports of flooding in parts of Northeast Ohio throughout the morning and afternoon.

Several roads were closed and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and rain forest were closed until further notice because of nearby flooding.

**Read more, here**

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Cuyahoga River at Independence, the Chagrin River at Willoughby and the Grand River at Painesville.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for parts of Geauga, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

(More warning information here)

41.447604 -81.687795