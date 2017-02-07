VIDEO: Elderly woman carjacked at Cleveland gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A carjacking in Cleveland was caught on camera, and now police need your help to find the person who forced his way behind the wheel.

It all happened Monday at 193rd Street and Euclid Avenue at the Sunoco Gas Station.

Security cameras were rolling when a man forced a 72-year-old woman out of her van and left her stranded.

In the video you can see a man in a hooded sweatshirt walk up to the van’s driver’s side door, open it up and force the woman out.

The two struggle for a few moments, until the man is able to close the door and drive off. Officials say the woman was not injured.

Police are looking for a 2012 grey Toyota Sienna. The license plate is : GDP8398.

If you've seen this stolen vehicle, give Cleveland police a call.

