Two men rob Verizon store in Cleveland at gunpoint

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information following an armed robbery at a Verizon Wireless store.

It happened at about 1 p.m. on Saturday at the location on Triskett Road near Warren Road.

An employee was alone in the store when two men entered and asked about phones. Police said the suspects quickly put on masks and pulled out guns. They forced the worker into a backroom, where they demanded cash.

The pair got away with about $600 and the employee's personal keys, according to the police report.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Bureau at 216-623-2532.