Suspects in Strongsville stabbing death in custody

STRONGSVILLE, OH – Strongsville police report that the two suspects in a stabbing death have been caught.

Timothy Bene, 32, and Courtney Hackman, 23 were charged in the death of Dean Vastartis, Bene’s stepfather. He will killed in a home on Sprague Avenue on February 3. The pair had been on the run since then.

On Tuesday they were taken into custody by Strongsville detectives in Ashland. After waiving extradition in that city, they were brought back to Strongsville. They are scheduled to appear in Berea Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

The Ashland Police Department and the U.S. Marshals assisted in the apprehending the pair.

