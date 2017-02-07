Someone bid $100,000 for a Cheeto that looks like Harambe

CINCINATTI, Ohio — Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay for a Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe.

The seller said he found the cheese snack in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28.

Harambe-shaped Cheeto reaches bid of nearly $100,000 on eBay: https://t.co/LurTuTHIJf (Screenshot) pic.twitter.com/wUQqlBi3b2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 7, 2017

It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.

A federal inspection concluded that the Cincinnati Zoo’s barrier to keep the public and gorillas separate wasn’t in compliance with standards for housing primates the day the boy slipped into the gorilla exhibit.

