Sheriff: Man shot by neighbor had photos of people undressing on phone

SANDUSKY, Ohio – A Huron Township man is in jail facing charges after police say he tried to get inside a neighbors home Sunday night and was shot.

David Schindley, 45, was arrested on attempted aggravated burglary and voyeurism charges. Police found several videos and pictures on his cell phone that led them to believe he was taking photos of people inside their homes.

Police were called to Bald Eagle Drive Sunday night after a man, who identified himself as a U.S. Border Patrol agent, said he shot a man who was trying to get inside his house.

The man said he fired his gun after the man ran towards him. A few minutes later, a woman called saying her husband, David Schindley, had been shot.

Schindley told the dispatcher he was walking in his neighborhood and was shot.

“It’s my fault,” Schindley can be heard saying on the 911 call.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said they found several videos and images on Schindley’s phone that appear they were taken without the knowledge of the person who was being photographed.

“Some of the people photographed were in various stages of undress,” the sheriff said. He said deputies are trying to determine exactly where Schindley was when he took the pictures. The sheriff said they are not sure if all the photographs were taken around his neighborhood.

Schindley is being held in the Erie County jail.