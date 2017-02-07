Reward offered for info on man accused of flipping car to kill his family

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of flipping the car he was driving in an attempt to kill his family.

According to a press release from the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, Anatoly Povroznik, 41, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Cleveland police for felonious assault.

On Jan. 13, he reportedly was driving on the highway with his wife and son in the car. Police say he intentionally flipped the vehicle in an attempt to kill all three of them.

Povroznik and his wife and son all survived. A warrant was issued for Povroznik on Jan. 15.

He is described as being around 6″ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Parma.

Anyone with information about Povroznik is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED long with the tip to 847411.

Tips can remain anonymous.