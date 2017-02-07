× Report: Daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears ‘awake and talking’ after ATV crash

KENTWOOD, Louisiana — Maddie Aldridge is on the road to recovery after a terrifying accident left her near death a few days ago.

That’s according to a hopeful update from PEOPLE.com, which states that Jamie Lynn Spear’s daughter is now “awake and talking.”

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, Feb. 7,” her hospital said in a statement to the website. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident,” the statement continued.

A spokesperson for the Spears family also said that Maddie was taken off of her ventilator and was receiving oxygen. Doctors believe she has not suffered any brain damage from the ATV accident, which happened right in front of her mom and stepdad on their property.

According to PEOPLE, 8-year-old Maddie was driving the off-road vehicle, when she took a hard right to avoid a drainage ditch and flipped her vehicle into a pond.

The niece of Britney Spears was reportedly submerged under water for at least two minutes as her parents and other family members desperately tried to free her, but were unsuccessful

It wasn’t until the EMTs arrived that she was pulled to safety and resuscitated, the report said.

On Monday, Britney Spears asked her fans to pray for Maddie.

She tweeted, “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

Then on Tuesday, Maddie’s stepfather, Jamie Watson, said on Instagram that she was “doing better and better.”

