Live video: Patriots fans revel at Super Bowl parade in snowy Boston

Posted 11:00 am, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:03AM, February 7, 2017

BOSTON– The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates and coaches will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team’s come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists.

Giddy fans wearing Patriots garb were streaming into the city early Tuesday despite a messy forecast of rain and possibly some snow.

It’s still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriots victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots’ fifth championship.

