Missing persons: Roaa Al-Dhannoon

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

In today's missing person's case, police are asking for help finding a missing Lakewood woman.

Roaa Al-Dhannoon, 24, was last seen Oct. 16, 2016, at hear Lakewood apartment.

She is 5'4" and about 132 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left hand and wrist.

If you have any information, please call Lakewood police at 216-521-6773.

