Mentor parents petition to bring back holiday parties to schools

MENTOR — An online petition is making the rounds, asking a local school to bring back holiday parties.

A number of parents in Mentor Public Schools are on board.

The Change.org petition states:

“As an adult and looking back at school holiday parties, we had an amazing time. I remember my mom always making the most amazing goodies and treats for my class. As a parent of children that go to Mentor schools, I believe the rules for Holiday parties have gotten way out of hand. I understand that some children have allergies but not all children do! Why not just have whatever items are brought into the class be put it in their book bags till they get home. Why have other children suffer that do not have allergies? Some of my best memories as a child are putting together treats with my mom for my school parties. I also work with a lot of other parents and children, I am not the only one who feels this way. This is why I am making this petition to bring the goodies and treats to our kids holiday parties. Us as adults grew up with it and we turned out okay!! Please sign my petition to bring back the fun into HOLIDAY PARTIES in our CLASSROOMS!!!!”

As of Tuesday, 303 people had signed the petition.

Fox 8 did reach out to the district for comment, but has not gotten a response as of yet.

