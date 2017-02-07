Lakewood police arrest man after wife found dead in home

Posted 3:16 pm, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 03:25PM, February 7, 2017
Lakewood shooting on 2/7/17

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Lakewood police have taken a man into custody after his wife was found dead following a call about a shooting.

Police say around 9 this morning, dispatch received a call from a man reporting that his son shot the son’s wife at a home on Plover St.

When police and fire units arrived at the scene, the suspect, a 38-year-old man, surrendered to police.    

Officers entered the home and police say they found the body of the suspect’s 36-year-old wife. Police say the victim has been identified as Stacy White.

The suspect will be charged Wednesday.

