Kenny’s building with Lego’s at the Great Lakes Science Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- 'Build It!' is a brand new exhibit at the Great Lakes Science Center that wants visitors to have fun 'one brick at a time'. The interactive exhibit encourages guests to be creative and to also tap into their engineering skills for construction.

Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visited the 'Build It!' exhibit and learned that this is only the first phase of a really cool 3-phase project at the Great Lakes Science Center.

Click here to learn more about the Great Lake Science Center's 'Build It!' exhibit.

