Going the extra mile: Stray dog helps Akron truck driver rescue rabbit

TWINSBURG, Ohio– An Akron truck driver stopped to save a stray dog and ended up taking a bunny on a cross-country trip.

Dan O’Grady spotted a dog abandoned on the side of a Jacksonville, Florida highway and pulled over to help. The Humane Society of Summit County said every time O’Grady got close, the little pup would bark and run away.

He said he realized the Jack Russell terrier wanted him to see something. Under a bush in a wooded area, O’Grady found a white domestic rabbit. He picked up the little ball of fluff and carried him back to the truck with the terrier trailing behind him.

The truck driver named the dog Highway and the rabbit Interstate, and even fed the hungry animals. According to the humane society, O’Grady drove the pair to the nearest animal shelter, which took the pooch, but not the rabbit.

Remembering the Humane Society of Summit County had rabbits, O’Grady bought a crate and supplies, then started driving north with Interstate.

“Who knows how long he and Highway had survived on their own in those woods. And what a lucky rabbit that Highway refused to abandon him when help finally arrived,” the humane society said in a news release on Tuesday.

When the Humane Society of Summit County took custody of Interstate, he was bony, malnourished and only weighed 3 pounds. Now, the rabbit is healthy and available for adoption.

“Dan O’Grady literally went the extra mile to rescue Highway and Interstate. The Humane Society of Summit County depends on good Samaritans like Dan who rescue injured, abused and abandoned animals,” the humane society said.

Highway was adopted from an animal shelter in Georgia. Anyone interested in Interstate the bunny should call 330-487-0333.