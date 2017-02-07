Forecast: flood warnings in effect, rain continues, temps dropping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Flood warnings are in effect from Cleveland, east.

Before the clouds started increasing Monday, the perfectly NACITS (not a cloud in the sky) conditions gave one of our low-orbiting satellites a good look at where the snowpack started and ended:

Anticipate 3/4″ of rain by early this evening. Temperatures will be near 60 by late afternoon with high winds. A rumble of thunder with high velocity winds are likely in our potential record-breaking warmth. Here’s the surface map, showing the storm system.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Ohio (southwest) in a “marginal risk” for severe weather thanks to this weather system. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast. We’ll be watching the developing situation very closely.

Usually, when temperatures make a run at the record highs in the winter, it’s because of a strong storm heading in from the west. That translates to wind. Note the forecast wind gusts on one of our computer models indicated gusts over 30 mph for almost 24 hours:

A strong cold front pushes in early Wednesday followed by a cold blast with rain transitioning over to snow. Temperatures plummet:

Some preliminary snow forecast numbers:

The up and down forecast continues thanks to no El Nino and no La Nina with highly variable tropical signals (see Madden Julian Oscillation)

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned. Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: