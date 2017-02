Flood warning for Geauga, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Cuyahoga River at Independence, the Chagrin River at Willoughby and the Grand River at Painesville.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for parts of Geauga, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

(More warning information here)

Anticipate 3/4″ of rain by early this evening. Temperatures will be near 60 by late afternoon with high winds. A rumble of thunder with high velocity winds are likely in our potential record-breaking warmth

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Ohio (southwest) in a “marginal risk” for severe weather thanks to this weather system. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast. We’ll be watching the developing situation very closely.

Usually, when temperatures make a run at the record highs in the winter, it’s because of a strong storm heading in from the west. That translates to wind. Note the forecast wind gusts on one of our computer models indicated gusts over 30 mph for almost 24 hours:

A strong cold front pushes in early Wednesday followed by a cold blast with rain transitioning over to snow. We’ll address the Wednesday snow tomorrow with some preliminary snow forecast numbers. The up and down forecast continues thanks to no El Nino and no La Nina with highly variable tropical signals (see Madden Julian Oscillation)

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned. Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: