Firefighter adopts baby he delivered during emergency call

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — Five years ago, a Myrtle Beach firefighter went on a call that changed the structure of his family forever.

Today reports that Marc Hadden had just sat down to eat, the fire station got an emergency call from a woman with abdominal pain.

When he and his crew got there, they learned that the woman was in labor.

“It was a pretty serious call for us,” he told Today. “We got her on some oxygen, started some IVs and literally as we were getting ready to leave the parking lot in the ambulance, my partner said, ‘We’re about to deliver a baby right here.’ We had no time to prepare. Before we could do anything — we hadn’t even cut her clothes — Gracie came right out. Immediately she was handed to me.”

Later in the day, Hadden found out that the woman who’d given birth was giving the baby up for adoption. Hadden and his wife, meanwhile, had been wanting another child.

Today reports when Gracie was two days old, the Haddens took her home to be part of their family.

“We have never hidden it from her,” Hadden told Today. “If you ask her where she was born, she says, ‘My daddy delivered me in the back of an ambulance.’ She knows the whole story. I wanted her to know as soon as she was old enough to understand. I didn’t want it to be this huge surprise. It still breaks my heart to think of one day having to explain it to her more in-depth … because she doesn’t really 100% get it.”

