February 7, 2017

Cooking: Fanucce’s Campus Pizzeria & Pasta House

Anthony Farinacci from Fanucce’s stopped by the studio to feature homemade pasta. You can visit the restaurant in downtown Cleveland.

www.fanucces.com

Fashion: Think Spring!

It’s time to think Spring! Laurie Klopper from Blush Boutique gave us a preview some of hot spring styles.

www.facebook.com/blushcleveland

Snags & Wags Barkery

Spoil your dog with fresh-baked artisan treats! You’ll also find collars, pet beds, jewelry, home decor and more at Snags & Wags Barkery in Hartville.

www.snagsnwags.com

Valentine’s Day Wildflowers

Who says roses are the only way to say ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day? Brianna Jones helped David put together a wildflower bouquet. Lovely & Lush is located in Ohio City.

www.lushandlovelyfloristry.com

www.facebook.com/lushandlovelyfloristry

Great Big Home + Garden Show

The Great Big Home + Garden Show is at the I-X Center through Sunday! See what’s trending in indoor and outdoor design – from gardens to bathrooms.

www.greatbighomeandgarden.com

Making Marshmallows!

Dianna Jankowski from Sugar Bomb Confections shared her secret to making marshmallows! You can catch her Saturday at the Cleveland Bazaar Valentine’s Day Show.

www.facebook.com/sugarbombCLE

Valentine’s Day – Lush

Pamper your loved one this Valentine’s Day! Monica Marshall from Lush in Beachwood brought all sorts of ideas. You may even want to pick up something for yourself!