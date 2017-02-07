February 7, 2017
Cooking: Fanucce’s Campus Pizzeria & Pasta House
Anthony Farinacci from Fanucce’s stopped by the studio to feature homemade pasta. You can visit the restaurant in downtown Cleveland.
Fashion: Think Spring!
It’s time to think Spring! Laurie Klopper from Blush Boutique gave us a preview some of hot spring styles.
www.facebook.com/blushcleveland
Snags & Wags Barkery
Spoil your dog with fresh-baked artisan treats! You’ll also find collars, pet beds, jewelry, home decor and more at Snags & Wags Barkery in Hartville.
Valentine’s Day Wildflowers
Who says roses are the only way to say ‘I love you’ on Valentine’s Day? Brianna Jones helped David put together a wildflower bouquet. Lovely & Lush is located in Ohio City.
www.lushandlovelyfloristry.com
www.facebook.com/lushandlovelyfloristry
Great Big Home + Garden Show
The Great Big Home + Garden Show is at the I-X Center through Sunday! See what’s trending in indoor and outdoor design – from gardens to bathrooms.
Making Marshmallows!
Dianna Jankowski from Sugar Bomb Confections shared her secret to making marshmallows! You can catch her Saturday at the Cleveland Bazaar Valentine’s Day Show.
Valentine’s Day – Lush
Pamper your loved one this Valentine’s Day! Monica Marshall from Lush in Beachwood brought all sorts of ideas. You may even want to pick up something for yourself!