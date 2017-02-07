× Evanger’s recalling dog food after pet death

WHEELING, Illinois– Pet food maker Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food is voluntarily recalling dog food after a dog died.

According to a press release on the company’s website, it is recalling several lots of Hunk of Beef.

“In an abundance of caution, Evanger’s has made the decision to voluntarily recall five lots of Hunk of Beef. Although nearly all product involved in this recall have already been consumed by pets without incident, we have decided to initiate the recall as a proactive measure against the remote possibility of any illness.”

The recall was announced because of a potential contaminant Pentobarbital, which was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef.

The company said the contaminant can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

“Since the launch of this investigation, Evanger’s has acted as openly and transparently, sharing all test results, what we as a company were doing to continue the investigation, and all facts of the investigation…. Once we learned of the term, ‘pentobarbital,’ we spent many hours trying to find a lab that would test for the presence of pentobarbital in a meat substance. It turns out that most labs only test for this in humans. Eventually we did find a lab, and have cans currently being tested, the results of which we plan to share with the public once they are available.”

The company says it feels it has been let down by its supplier and will no longer work with them.

Evanger’s said it is fully funding the veterinary bills for the dogs that became sick; it will also be making a donation to a local shelter in honor of the pup, Talula the Pug.

Here are the details of the recall:

The specifically-identified lot numbers (as detailed below) of cans of 12-oz Hunk of Beef being voluntarily recalled were distributed to retail locations and sold online only in the following States: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.

Although pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, Evanger’s is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

Although it has been verified that little or no product remains on store shelves, if consumers still have cans with the affected lot numbers, he or she should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday – Friday.

The company said it’s their first recall in the 82 years they’ve been in business.

