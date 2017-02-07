× Crews battling fire after house explodes in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Akron fire crews are on the scene of a house explosion in Akron.

The explosion happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Fire department officials tell Fox 8 that there are some injuries and that they are fighting a resulting fire.

Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Courtland and South Hawkins Avenues, where the explosion occurred.

Fox 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as details become available.