Cleveland officials to discuss buses on Public Square

CLEVELAND– City officials will hold a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on Public Square.

Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams and Chief of Operations Darnell Brown will speak at the event at 5:30 p.m. It’s likely they will discuss buses on Public Square.

When the newly-renovated Public Square reopened in June, it remained closed to bus traffic. But the Federal Transit Administration said the city of Cleveland violated a 2004 agreement and RTA must repay $12 million.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson argued leaving the square open was “irresponsible” and would increase the risk of terrorist attacks.

On Tuesday, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority released the findings of traffic studies.

“Opening Superior Avenue to GCRTA usage will reduce the operational risk to GCRTA operations, pedestrians and motor vehicles around the perimeter roadway. The listed pedestrian crossing safety mitigations for the Superior Avenue center block pedestrian crossing should be implemented,” a report from K&J Safety and Security Consulting Services said. It also concluded “terrorism vulnerabilities exist whether Superior Avenue is open or closed.”

Another study determined that closing the street through Public Square would increase RTA’s annual operating cost by more than $805,000.

