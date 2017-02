Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Police departments across Northeast Ohio are closing flooded roads on Tuesday.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: The zoo and rain forest are closed until further notice because of nearby flooding.

Bedford: Wellmon Street is closed at Vale Drive because of high water. Please use an alternative route.

Olmsted Township: Lewis Road is closed from Memory Lane to Rainbow Drive.

Streetsboro: State Route 303 is closed between Stone and Jefferson roads because of high water.

More on the forecast here

Weather watches and warnings here