Live video: Cleveland Clinic holds news conference on doctor affected by immigration order

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Clinic is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address a doctor who was affected by President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order.

The news conference is slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel on the hospital’s campus.

Dr. Suha Abushamma, an internal medicine resident and first-year trainee, was sent back to Saudi Arabia after being detained for nine hours at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City last month.

The physician was returning from visiting family in Saudia Arabia when she was denied entry to the United States as part of an order limiting immigration from seven mostly-Muslim countries.

