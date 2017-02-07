× Cleveland Browns release QB Josh McCown

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have released quarterback Josh McCown, the team announced on Tuesday.

McCown appeared in 13 games with 11 starts after signing with the Browns back in 2015. He set a Browns single-game record with 457 passing yards at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015, a news release stated.

The team has also terminated the contract of defensive back Tramon Williams.

This is a breaking sports story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.