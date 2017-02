Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three seconds to play, catching a long pass, turning around and nailing a game-tying 3-point shot while falling out of bounds. It's no problem for LeBron James. He did it during Monday night's game.

Our Gabe Spiegel wondered just how difficult it is to make that pressure-packed shot. So, he gave it a try. Watch the video above to see what happens. (Hint: Keep watching until the end.)

