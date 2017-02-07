× Akron police arrest suspects in armed home invasion

AKRON, Ohio– Two men were arrested after Akron police say they robbed residents at gunpoint late Monday night.

It happened just before midnight at a house on Stratford Avenue near Mt. Peace Cemetery in Akron.

Police said two men forced open the backdoor and held the victims at gunpoint. The suspects, both wearing ski masks, took a PlayStation, two phones, a book bag and a Visa bank card.

Officers spotted men matching the suspects’ description near West Market Street and Rhodes Avenue. According to Akron police, officers recovered the victims’ property, a crowbar, a BB gun and ski masks.

Lee C. Garrett, 27, and LaNair Parker, 26, both of Akron, were arrested and taken to the Summit County Jail. They were charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and possession of criminal tools. Parker was also charged with possessing a facsimile firearm.

A mugshot for Parker was not available.