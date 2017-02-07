× Akron man pleads guilty to pregnant woman’s heroin overdose death

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– A suspected drug dealer pleaded guilty in the death of a 26-year-old pregnant woman.

Rashon Anthony Williams, 22, of Akron, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of trafficking in heroin. The counts stem from the woman’s death and the unlawful termination of her pregnancy.

Police and paramedics were called to a house on Union Street in Cuyahoga Falls on Aug. 4 for an unresponsive woman. Police said the victim died of an apparent heroin overdose.

Investigators arrested Williams, an accused narcotics dealer, about a week later.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce sentenced Williams to eight years in prison.

