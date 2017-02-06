Young boys call Cleveland police dispatchers to simply say ‘thank you’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - City dispatchers get constant calls from people in distress, but one on Monday night made hearts skip a beat.

"I just wanted to tell you guys thank you for saving a lot of people's lives," a young voice can be heard telling a female Cleveland dispatcher. Seconds later another young voice echoes similar thoughts.

The young boys said they didn't have an emergency but wanted to thank the dispatchers for their hard work.

***listen to their heartfelt message in the video above***

They were gently reminded to call 911 for emergencies. But they were also thanked for their kindness.

"Made me cry," said Steve Loomis, president of the city's police union.

He said calls like these from young children are rare.