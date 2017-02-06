Weather: Windy, rainy Tuesday on the way

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Ohio (southwest) in a “slight risk” for severe weather for Tuesday thanks to this weather system. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast. We’ll be watching the system very closely.

A strong cold front pushes in early Wednesday followed by a cold blast with rain transitioning over to snow. We’ll address the Wednesday snow tomorrow with some preliminary snow forecast numbers. The up and down forecast continues thanks to no El Nino and no La Nina with highly variable tropical signals (see Madden Julian Oscillation)

There are some indications that the middle of February will be above normal temperatures. Stay tuned. Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: