Tom Brady wins historic Super Bowl for his mother, who is battling cancer

HOUSTON — Super Bowl 51 was an emotional one for Tom Brady for reasons other than his big win.

Brady’s mother, Galynn, was in the stands.

The Washington Post reports that Galynn is battling cancer and has gone through radiation and chemotherapy. She’s been unable to go to any of this season’s games.

The New England Patriots quarterback said earlier this month: “It’s personal with my family, and I’m just hoping everyone’s here on Sunday to share in a great experience. But it has been a tough year. “It’s a special moment. It’s always been that way. I think this year is — it will be as special as it’s ever been.”

Before kick-off, Brady said “She’s the one I want to win it for,” to Westwood One’s Jim Gray.

Brady was selected the MVP of New England’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady posted a photo on Instagram after the game saying: “It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving.”

