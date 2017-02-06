‘They didn’t give up on me and I’m not giving up on them’: Amanda Berry joins FOX 8 to help find missing persons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 family is growing. Northeast Ohio abduction survivor and missing persons advocate Amanda Berry has joined the Fox 8 News team as the new host of an award-winning missing persons segment.

As host of the daily feature entitled “Missing,” B e rry will report the identity and details of missing person s from Northeast Ohio. A different missing person will be featured each day.

Berry will tell the individual story and circumstances of the missing person and how Fox 8 viewers can assist in helping local authorities find them.

She will also focus on how viewers can further support the rescue efforts as well as the families of missing and abducted people here in the Fox 8 viewing area.

Amanda Berry disappeared one day before her 17th birthday, on April 21, 2003. She was held captive for ten years inside a home on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland, against her will, along with fellow survivors Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight.

On May 6th, 2013, Amanda Berry made a daring escape and alerted neighbors who assisted in her and helped Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight and Berry’s young daughter flee from captivity.

Now an author, speaker and advocate for the missing and their families, Berry shared her thoughts about her commitment to the missing and her new role with Fox 8 News.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Fox 8 News team for this important segment. When I was missing, the people who were looking for me never gave up. My wish is that this segment will not only help find those who are missing but offer hope for the loved ones who are looking for them.”

You can see the daily missing segments on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.