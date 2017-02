It may have been the New England Patriots’ night.

But two athletes won the Internet before the game even kicked off Sunday.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles met NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal before the Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.

Bils is 4’8″ tall, and O’Neal is 7’1″ tall, E Online reports.

They snapped a photo together — and it quickly went viral. Biles wrote with her Instagram post only: hey Shaq.