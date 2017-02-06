Services set for 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Funeral services have been set for 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze.

Defreeze went missing on January 26 after getting off of an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her body was found inside a vacant house on Fuller Avenue a few days later.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, is charged with aggravated murder in the case.

Alianna’s family said Monday that her funeral and wake are open to the public.

Anyone wishing to send flowers can send them to Lucas Funeral Home, 9010 Garfield Blvd., Garfield Heights.

Alianna’s wake will be held from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights.

The funeral will follow immediately at 12:30 p.m.

