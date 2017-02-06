× Pothole problem: Will it be bad for drivers this year?

CLEVELAND – Stretches of warm, dry weather among this winter’s snowstorms have allowed Cleveland road crews to make progress patching potholes on city streets.

With sunshine and temperatures near 40 degrees Monday, road crews that would usually be clearing snow or operating plows patched potholes on seven streets.

Crews focused on portions of East 55th Street, East 152nd Street, Mayfield Road, East Miles, Pearl and Chatfield.

The city can make up to ten tons of recycled asphalt daily, which is more durable than cold patch material, according to Public Works Director Michael Cox.

“Whenever we get a break in the weather, we get crews out in the streets patching potholes,” Cox said.

He said this year’s roller coaster temperatures may mean more potholes to come, but the city’s income tax increase will allow it to retain about sixty temporary winter workers through July for pothole patching.

Cox said that will quadruple the number of pothole crews from three to twelve in the spring.

“Right now, we’re ahead of the game. I think we’ll be ahead of the game by spring when the snow lets up and we can get out there full,” Cox said.

He said road supervisors monitor trouble spots, with crews first filling potholes on main roads before moving into residential areas.

Residents who wish to report a problem spot can call the Mayor’s Action Center at 216-664-2900.

