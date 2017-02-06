× One dead after dirt bike crashes on Cleveland street

CLEVELAND – East 93rd Street was closed Monday evening after a fatal accident involving a dirt bike.

The accident happened at 7 p.m. near the intersection of E93 and Raymond Avenue. Police report that there were a number of vehicles involved in the accident.

A male between the ages of 16 and 18 was transported from the scene to University Hospitals, where he later died.

Police stress that this was not a hit-and-run accident.

Their investigation continues.