Missing persons: Tierra Bryant

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS-FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

In today's missing person's case, the Middleburg Heights Police Department is asking for your help to locate a missing woman.

20-year-old Tierra Bryant was last seen March 30, 2015 on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. She is 5'4" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tierra has several tattoos, including one that says diamond with wings on her chest and the name Elma with a butterfly on her right hand.

If you have any information please contact the Middleburg Heights Police Department at 440-243-1234.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

