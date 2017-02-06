Local family raising money to bring special baseball league tournament here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio – We all know Cleveland is a city of champions when it comes to sports.

And this summer, Northeast Ohio will play host to hundreds of children who are already being hailed as heroes.

Christine and Dan Boyle of Seven Hills are the parents of two kids with special needs.

Last year, Dan and daughter Courteney,16, made national headlines as she became the first person ever to be pushed in a running wheelchair in the Disney Princess Glass Slipper Challenge in Florida.

Dan Boyle said, "From the starting line, when they were cheering her on, to meeting the characters on the course, and it was, I can't even describe was like, but it was one of the most incredible event of our life."

In the midst of her record-setting feat, the Boyle’s raised about $12,000 for a child with special needs in El-Salvador, where they adopted their 13-year-sold son Kevin.

This year, they will run in the same Disney challenge, but their fundraising efforts will help an organization near and dear to their hearts.

Challenger Baseball is a little league division designed for kids with special needs .

James Cipriani is the president and says this summer, Cleveland will play host to hundreds of kids with special needs and their families.

"Which will involve the feeding them, buying trophies for all the children, which we're talking about 600 children that will be coming to the greater Cleveland area," said Cipriani.

The goal is to raise $60,000.

The Boyle’s Disney challenge is just one of many fundraisers now in the works to help families like theirs experience a sense of normalcy and inclusion.

Boyle says, "People can be assured that their giving is going toward bringing all these families and kids to play baseball over a weekend in July."

"We're a family, we're not just a baseball league, we're a family that helps one another. And every one of our children is just as important as the other,” said Cipriani.

The Challenger Baseball tournament is this July, and will be played in Parma.

If you'd like to donate to the Team Boyle Foundation, click right here.