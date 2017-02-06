Local clergy walking students to school in call for safer streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Local clergy members will walk students to school on Cleveland's east side Monday morning in a call for safe streets.

E Prep & Village Prep Woodland Hills at East 93rd and Union is where Alianna Defreeze went to school.

Alianna went missing on January 26 after getting off of an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue. Her body was found inside a vacant house on Fuller Avenue a few days later.

Christopher Whitaker, 44, is charged with aggravated murder in her death. Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Michael Sliwinski set his bond at $3 million at the request of the prosecution Saturday morning.

The clergy members are calling on the community to step up and be watchful of all the area's children.

It's just one of many ways residents are calling for safer streets for children.

Last week, a Cleveland Heights mom began an online petition, demanding that schools be required to notify parents if their child is missing from class within the first hour of school.

Alianna's mother didn't know until 4 p.m. Friday that her daughter didn't show up for school.

State Sen. Sandra Williams began drafting legislation for "Alianna Alert."

The "Safe Walk with Students" at E Prep will start around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

**Continuing coverage, here**