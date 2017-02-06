Live cockroach pulled out of woman’s skull after she felt ‘crawling sensation’

“It was alive. And it didn’t seem to want to come out,” the Times quoted Dr. M.N. Shankar as saying.
“It was sitting in the skull base, between the two eyes, close to the brain. If left inside, it would have died before long and the patient would have developed infection which would have spread to the brain,” Dr. Shankar told the Times.
It took 45 minutes for the rescue team to remove the cockroach, using forceps and a suction device.
Apparently, the cockroach crawled up the woman’s nose while she was asleep and got stuck.
