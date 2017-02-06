Lady Gaga World Tour coming to Cleveland in August

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hot off her Super Bowl halftime show that some are calling “one of the the best… ever,” Lady Gaga has announced stops on her upcoming “Joanne World Tour.”

Live Nation announced early Monday morning that she’ll play Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 13th at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers can take advantage of special pre-sale opportunities beginning Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m.

The tour opens on August 1st in Vancouver, British Columbia and ends in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 14th. She’ll perform throughout the United States and Europe. She’ll also perform at the Rock In Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro on September 15th.

Fox 8 News has a pair of tickets to giveaway to the show. Tune in to Fox 8 News in the Morning today at 7 a.m. for your chance to win.

"Lady Gaga pulled off one of the best halftime shows ever" https://t.co/mGbnFenLCK — TIME (@TIME) February 6, 2017